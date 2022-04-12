Taylor Swift’s Childhood Home Is Up For Sale At Just Under One Million Dollars

Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, is known for many things– the town’s mix of urban and suburban-style, the abundant restaurants, coffee shops, and parks, oh and Taylor Swift’s childhood home.

Before she and her family moved to Tennessee in pursuit of a career in the music industry, Swift lived in a gorgeous three thousand and five hundred foot Georgian Colonial home until the age of fourteen.

Located at 78 Grandview Boulevard in Reading, Pennsylvania, the house is now listed at just under one million dollars.

Since being built in 1929, it rests on three-quarters of an acre with five bedrooms and three and a half baths.

The property features beautiful stonework, a large patio, pool, garden, and a separate two-car garage.

Although, the home’s interior is the real show-stopper.

Bright MLS; pictured above is the front of the house that Taylor used to live in

The front door opens to a large wrapping staircase featuring a geometric rug runner and red accent walls.

The rest of the lower level is designed just as well, including green and black accent walls, french doors, a fireplace, a large kitchen, and plenty of seating room.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.