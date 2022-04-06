Therapists Aired The Moments They Realized A Client Could Not Be Helped

In 2020 alone, the CDC reported that 20.3 percent of American adults received mental health treatment.

Fortunately, seventy-five percent of people who participate in mental health therapy do “show some benefit from it.” But, this still leaves a quarter of patients unaccounted for.

Interestingly enough, therapists have taken to Reddit to discuss the moments they realized a client could not be helped.

“The moment I realize they do not want to be helped.”

“It is usually with the cases that are bullied into therapy by loved ones. Of course, most of them at least become curious about the process and begin being a part of it. But, there are the few who will not stop resisting no matter how many sessions.”

–Melhamb

“Clients who only come because a partner, parent, or court system made them are generally a waste of everyone’s time and money. Rarely does someone who is referred by someone else make progress. It is usually an indicator to me that they are not ready/motivated.”

–Ordinary_donut1877

“When the client’s pathology requires intense or medical intervention.”

