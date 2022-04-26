This 18-Year-Old Is Pregnant With Her Best Friend’s Baby And She Has No Idea What To Do Now

An 18-year-old girl dated her 19-year-old best friend for about a year before they broke up not that long ago.

They split from one another not due to any major issues and they decided it was best for them to continue to be best friends, which is what they were before things turned romantic.

Surprisingly, it’s been somewhat seamless for them to transition back to being best friends, but that’s all about to change.

A couple of days ago, she just learned that she’s pregnant with her best friend’s baby. Although she was taking steps to prevent this from happening, she realises where she slipped up.

She’s worried to tell her best friend about her pregnancy since it’s going to impact his life in a hugely negative way.

Her best friend’s mom and dad don’t think that having a baby before getting married is ok at all, and she knows they’re going to disown her best friend when they find out.

She also is aware that her best friend’s mom and dad will stop paying for him to go to college when they learn about the baby.

She thinks her best friend will be happy to step up and help raise this child, but she’s concerned about the repercussions he’s going to face from his family.

Her best friend already suffers from trauma related to how strict his mom and dad are, and announcing a pregnancy will not help this at all.

