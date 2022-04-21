This 27-Year-Old Mom Of 3 Is Battling Stage 4 Ovarian Cancer And Has 1 Year Left To Live

Twenty-seven-year-old Jemma McGowan is a loyal wife, loving mother, and caring friend from the U.K. Sadly, she is also battling a second fatal cancer diagnosis with an estimated one year left to live.

Stacey Neill, a close friend of Jemma’s, has organized a GoFundMe campaign on her behalf. There, Jemma has told her gut-wrenching story and humbly asked the GoFundMe community for their help.

“Hi, my name is Jemma. I am twenty-seven years old, and this is my second time facing a cancer diagnosis,” she began.

In August of 2016, Jemma and her partner Clive were ecstatic to be expecting their first baby girl, Sadie. Then, at only seventeen weeks along, Jemma was thrown her first curveball.

“I had stage one ovarian cancer surgically removed when I was seventeen weeks pregnant. I was told it was a very rare and low-grade cancer, not known to spread or become aggressive,” she said.

Jemma had her left ovary, fallopian tube, and the tumor– also known as a “basaloid carcinoma brenners”– removed. This treatment, coupled with the low likelihood of recurrence, gave her hope and confidence.

“We never looked behind us. Sadie was born in December of 2016, and I was very healthy and happy with no cancer symptoms,” Jemma said.

All of her follow-up scans and blood test results were coming back clean, and Jemma believed she was in the clear. She eventually married Clive and went on to have another child, Louis.

Instagram; pictured above is Jemma

