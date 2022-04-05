This Adorable Dog Just Needed To Have Emergency Surgery Due To A Degenerative Disease

Dalton, Pennsylvania. Lola Shamone Placko is a pup in need of your help! Lola was recently diagnosed with a chronic disc degenerative disease.

While she is one happy puppy who is very friendly and has the sweetest smile, Lola is unfortunately in a lot of pain.

On March 25th, her backs legs stopped working right out of the blue. She was exhausted and unable to move.

Lola’s family immediately took her to Memorial Vet Urgent Care in Throop, Pennsylvania, where they decided to take x-rays which discovered a few problems with her vertebras near her tail.

As soon as they discovered this information, Lola’s parents took her to a neurologist, where she was then diagnosed with a chronic disc degenerative disease. They decided to perform an MRI, which showed a ruptured disc and bruised spinal cord.

Lola would need emergency surgery to remove the ruptured material and realign her spine.

Thankfully the surgery went well! Lola is currently recovering at Penn Vet ICU, where she will reside until she is fully healed.

Although the surgery was a success, Lola has not gained mobility in her back legs.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Lola

