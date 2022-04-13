This College Girl Told One Of Her Friends That A Girl Did Go Out Of Her Way To Sabotage Prom For Her And Her Friend Is Crushed By This News

A 19-year-old college girl returned home for break recently and ran into one of her old friends named Ashley.

She and Ashley used to be super close, but they drifted apart. When she saw Ashley, they started chatting and Ashley brought up one of their former friends named Jess.

She and Ashley stopped being friends with Jess since it turns out that Jess is “a known pathological liar.”

“Anyways, Ashley starts talking about what a nightmare her prom experience was and how her date (Jake) was almost an hour late to take pictures, drove to the wrong restaurant after pictures, was generally in a bad mood, etc,” she explained.

“This is where I think I may have messed up: I dated Jake’s friend briefly and he let me know that Jess basically tried to sabotage Ashley by telling Jake the wrong time and place for pictures, the wrong restaurant to go to, and Jess also started texting Jake about how Ashley wouldn’t stop complaining about how much she didn’t like him.”

Jess was the one speaking to Jake in the first place since she was closer to him than Ashley was, so nobody thought it was weird that day for Jess to be the one giving Jake directions.

Back then, her own boyfriend ended up showing her all of the text messages that Jess then sent to Jake after prom in which Jess slammed Ashley and said awful things about her.

She genuinely thought that Ashley was aware that Jess was the one who sabotaged prom for her since Ashley and Jess were no longer friends post-prom.

“However, when the prom topic came up and she kept talking about how horrible Jake was I mentioned that I thought it was Jess who screwed it all up,” she said.

