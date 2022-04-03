This Couple Opened Up A Cat Rescue On A Little Greek Island

Joan and Richard Bowell are the proud owners of a cat rescue, and their story is nothing short of fascinating.

In 2010, the couple decided to leave their home in Denmark and become transplants on a small Greek island on the Aegean Sea.

They built four houses on an acre of land and set about their artistic endeavors in this haven, renting the houses and using them to host seminars on “conscious living.”

However, Joan quickly noticed the plethora of sickly cats living on the island, and her compassion led her to help over 30 cats in her first year living on the estate.

A few years later, up to 72 rescue cats lived on the estate’s property and houses, and a care team also took up residence to nurse the sick cats back to health.

You can even check out episode five of the Netflix docu-series, Cat People, for more information and personal stories!

The sanctuary’s mission was still charging ahead, as Joan and Richard hoped to maintain a safe space for cats and improve its capacity for care.

First, however, Joan’s efforts required paying for cat food, veterinary bills, and building a network for potential adoptions.

GoFundMe; pictured above Joan smiles with some of the rescue cats

