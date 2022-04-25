This Dentist Went Viral For Giving Advice On What To Do If You Ever Get A Tooth Knocked Out

Dr. Lisa Bienstock uses TikTok to share helpful tips she’s learned as a dentist and hopes to make a difference in her followers’ dental journeys.

She does “Tooth Trauma Q&As” and even posts her children’s dental experiences.

In her bio, Dr. B writes that she is a “Board Certified Pediatric Dentist bringing fun & care to the chair.”

She recently took to TikTok to share a client’s story, which, unfortunately, demonstrates medical professionals’ lack of knowledge when it comes to dental care.

Dr. B’s female client went to a 40th birthday party with her husband and their 9-year-old son. A grown man was swinging a bat at the piñata, and he swung it out of range, hitting this woman’s son in the face and knocking out six of his front teeth.

Since four of these teeth were his adult teeth, a required course of treatment was necessary to save the teeth.

However, when they called the EMTs, the responders didn’t know how to care for the child until it was too late.

Dr. B shared their mistake, hoping to raise awareness of the best way to handle this delicate situation.

