This Dog Named Duncan Has Been Diagnosed With A Severe Condition Called AIHA

A family has created a GoFundMe page and is pleading for help after their sweet dog suddenly fell ill.

Mark Monroe created the page for his dog Duncan, who seemed to be a perfectly healthy dog until he unexpectedly became very sick a few months ago.

When Mark and his family began driving Duncan to his veterinarian, his condition worsened. Mark writes that Duncan started to bleed and that his tongue and gums lost their color.

Once they were able to get him to an emergency vet, he stabilized but was in critical condition.

Duncan was diagnosed with Autoimmune-Medicated Hemolytic Anemia (AIHA). It is a very serious, life-threatening condition.

According to the Veterinary Centers of America, the disease causes the animal’s body to attack and destroy its own red blood cells. It can cause dogs to have severe anemia, which comes with its own list of horrible symptoms.

Duncan was eventually placed into an oxygen kennel at the animal hospital. Thankfully, Mark writes that the doctors said Duncan had a “fighting chance” and that other than the AIHA, he was a very healthy dog.

Over the next few weeks, Mark and his family were only allowed extremely brief visits with Duncan that lasted mere minutes so that he could get back into the oxygen kennel.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Duncan

