This Pregnant Woman Left Her Insufferable Husband At The Doctor’s Office And Drove Home Without Him

A woman and her husband of three years are currently pregnant with their very first child. Since she got pregnant, her husband’s behavior has become compulsively paranoid, controlling, and all-around concerning.

She’s naturally wondering if she was overreacting or if her partner’s behaviors pointed toward a more significant problem.

He had begun criticizing her behavior as bad for the baby, including what she ate, continuing to work at her job, when she saw her family, and even the entertainment she watched.

She shared that he “came up with a list of what I’m allowed and not allowed to do” while she is pregnant.

One night, he woke her up and insisted they go to the doctor because his intuition told him something was wrong with the baby, even though she felt absolutely fine.

Her husband kept persisting, yet she refused to call out of work the following morning, so he called her boss for her.

They went to the doctor, who confirmed that everything was fine, but her husband continued to ask for repetitive checks until she had had enough.

While her husband argued with the doctor, she left the appointment, alone. He called her angrily, and she finally told him that his obsessive behavior was reaching alarming levels.

She wrote, “his paranoia made me feel paranoid and is beginning to affect my social life, mental and physical health, and my livelihood.”

