This Server Went Out Of His Way To Embarrass A Girl In Front Of Her Friends After Her Credit Card Got Declined

A 23-year-old man works as a server at a hibachi-style grill in his hometown, and he recently had a group of young women come in that he was tasked with taking care of.

“A large group of female friends comes and sits down at the end of the shift and we hit it off and have good chemistry,” he explained. “They look about the age to be sorority girls. Like 20-24.”

He thinks his job should be exciting, so he goes out of his way to make it like that. While he’s waiting on people, he tries to crack some jokes and chat with his customers if he thinks they might like that.

This specific group of girls was open to his jokes and him making conversation, and he tried to make the mood fun for all of them.

One of the girls was celebrating her birthday that night, so he made sure to do things over the top for her.

“….We had a lot of fun, embarrassed the birthday girl, you know the works,” he said. “The point being I’d been cracking jokes the entire time so it wasn’t super out of the blue.”

The evening came to an end, and it was time for the girls to pay for their checks. The girls split things up and paid separately from one another.

One of the girls in this group, unfortunately, had her credit card get declined, so before he walked back to their table to return their credit cards and let this girl know, he took a moment to think about how to handle it.

He thought it would be acceptable to “play a joke” on the girl whose card got declined, so he made his way back over to their table.

