This Study Found That Participating In Fulfilling Activities May Decrease Feelings Of Loneliness

A loneliness epidemic has enveloped the globe, and it’s easy to understand why. Even as mandates and restrictions have lessened in recent months, specific populations are still reporting intense feelings of loneliness– including college students and older adults.

Moreover, according to projections by data scientists at Ladders, about twenty-five percent of all professional jobs in the United States will transition to remote operations by the end of this year. And, in 2023, this rate is only expected to rise.

So, learning how to reduce feelings of loneliness is pertinent to thriving in the world’s “new normal.”

Researchers at Pennsylvania State University aimed to understand how to decrease loneliness in spite of increasing free time among two distinct populations– college students and the elderly. The team at Penn State has recently published two research studies illuminating the topic.

First, the researchers studied the prevalence of loneliness among college students studying in Taiwan.

Afterward, the team also analyzed loneliness among residents in nursing homes.

They found that people will feel less lonely by seeking out more meaningful and challenging experiences. This remained true even in instances where social support and contact were unavailable.

John Dattilo, a professor of recreation at Penn State, discussed how the age-old saying “time flies when you’re having fun” really rings true.

“The unspoken corollary is that time drags when you are bored. Our research shows that these ideas are true. By engaging in meaningful activities during free time that demand focus, people can reduce loneliness and increase momentary happiness,” Dattilo said.

