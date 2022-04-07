This Sweet Dog Was Just Hired To Work At A Children’s Hospital To Help Relieve Anxiety And Stress

The Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando, Florida, has recently welcomed a new, four-legged employee.

On March 21st, the hospital officially welcomed Parks, a 2-year-old Labrador retriever, as a facility dog.

Not to be confused with a therapy dog, Parks will not only be brought around patients to help relieve emotional stress and anxiety but has also been trained to learn over 40 commands that will allow him to interact with patients and complete helpful tasks.

Some of the things Parks can do is pull toy wagons, retrieve certain items and push drawers closed.

Parks has also been trained to be mindful of and walk alongside medical equipment like wheelchairs, assistant devices, and other machines specific to a hospital setting. What a good boy!

Parks was trained and donated to the children’s hospital by Canine Companions, a non-profit organization that raises money to train service dogs at no charge for those who need them.

In a video made by the hospital, a young hospital patient named Makiyah describes playing with Parks and how the time she has spent with him makes her happy.

“Even though we’re still very new to this, Parks has been doing a really great job making a difference in some of our patients,” says Kimberly Burbage, Parks’ handler and child life specialist at the hospital.

Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children; pictured above is Kimberly with Parks

