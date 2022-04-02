This Sweet Service Dog Helps Battle Depression And Anxiety But Has His Own Battle To Fight

San Diego, California. Henry, the Labrador Retriever, has a job to do. He is there to help and comfort Heather get through her everyday life.

Heather was working at a service dog training organization when she met Henry. He was the first dog she ever helped foster train at the facility and was lucky to become her working dog eventually.

“He helped me break through the longest depression I’ve had, he inspired me to change my career path, and he makes it easier for me to go out places, specifically doctor appointments.”

The pair became the best of friends. Although the two were rarely separated, one morning, while Heather was dog sitting for a client, she got an alarming text saying Henry was refusing to eat. It was very unusual for Henry not to eat, even when he was not hungry.

So, Heather came home right away.

When she saw him, she knew something wasn’t right. His stomach was huge, and he wasn’t acting like his happy, energetic self. She knew he needed medical attention immediately.

The veterinarians determined he had stomach bloat. Also known as a twisted stomach, it is a severe condition, often leading to death in larger breed dogs.

The stomach fills with gas, fluid, or food, causing it to swell. While it’s swelling, the stomach literally twists a half to an entire loop on itself, cutting off the blood supply to major organs. It is excruciating for the dog. Henry was in trouble.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Henry

