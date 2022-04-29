This Teen Has Been Diagnosed With A Number Of Rare Medical Conditions And Her Family Is Hoping To Get Her To Germany For Treatment

Allison is a 15-year-old going through an unimaginable health crisis, but her family has been with her every step of the way.

She has suffered from a string of issues, and doctors’ diagnoses are coming up short in terms of solutions.

Her parents started a GoFundMe campaign to gain support for Allison as she continues on the long road ahead.

They shared her current list of diagnoses; “So far we know Allison has postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, hypermobility spectrum disorder, gastroparesis, and four vascular compressions.”

Allison’s comorbid conditions have resulted in POTS symptoms — light-headedness, nausea — and a stomach with partial paralysis.

In addition, she has been in a wheelchair for the last few months and has experienced increasing discomfort from her connective tissue disorders.

Even with the answers they’ve received, they need more from their medical care professionals.

They wrote in the GoFundMe post, “We have exhausted resources here for her and have been met with so much inexperience…that it’s crucial we seek a true specialist that has decades of knowledge on how these conditions are intertwined (we weren’t sure one existed).”

GoFundMe; pictured above is Allison

