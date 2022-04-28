This Teen Wanted To Back Out Of Going To Prom Last Minute Over A Black Eye

An 18-year-old teen asked a 17-year-old girl to go to prom, and this girl is one of his really great friends.

This friend of his used to go to the same middle school as him, but when they reached high school she went to a private school while he remained in the same district.

Despite his friend going to a whole new school, he still was able to remain really close with her.

“When I asked if she would like to go, she excitedly said yes, especially since her school doesn’t do proms,” he explained.

“I was also really excited and was looking forward to taking her to it tomorrow night until an incident last night.”

“I play baseball for my high school and wasn’t paying close attention during some hitting drills that were going on. I was standing by first base talking to one of my teammates when I took a line drive foul ball to the eye.”

As soon as that ball hit him in the face, his eye started swelling up and he had to go to the hospital. Doctors reassured him that even though he has a few tiny fractures in between where his orbital bone and cheekbone are, he isn’t going to need to have any surgery.

“Unfortunately, my eye keeps looking worse and worse and I’ve got a massive black eye,” he said.

“I actually stayed home from school today because of the swelling and pain. No one has seen my eye yet and I am worried about the reaction I’ll get if I show up to prom tomorrow night with my eye looking like a plum, so I’m leaning towards not going.”

