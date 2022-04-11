This TikToker Shared How Her “Nightmare Of A Housemate” Moved Out And Left Behind Not Only A Trashed Room But Also A Cat

Co-living has quickly become a new norm in the United States. According to a Pew Research Center study conducted in 2018, about one in three adults live with at least one roommate, excluding romantic partners or college students.

This trend spurred during the great recession and has continued to grow amidst astronomical costs of living.

Plus, there can be some benefits to having a roommate, like gaining access to a larger living space and possibly even making a friend.

Still, a survey conducted by Apartment Guide showed that these benefits often do not outweigh the cons. Only about thirty-two percent of people claimed to be satisfied with their living situation. Yikes.

Stories of “horrible roommates” are not hard to come by online nowadays, either. But, one TikTok user’s tale stood out after sharing the bizarre fashion in which her housemate finally moved out of their home.

“When your nightmare of a housemate finally moves out but leaves their bedroom like this and abandons their cat,” the user @Capybaraluv1 wrote on her now-viral TikTok.

The video first showed her housemate’s trashed room. The floor was littered with dirty clothes, shoes, wrappers, cigarette cartons, and cat supplies.

TikTok; pictured above is the mess

Then, the TikToker panned to her housemate’s poor cat, who was left behind and eating directly from an opened soft food can.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.