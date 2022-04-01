This Woman Has Been Receiving Random Shoe Deliveries For Almost A Year

Imagine receiving free shoes delivered right to your front porch for over a year. Sounds like the dream, right? But, there’s a catch.

A woman named Simone Boutet from Oak Park, Illinois has been receiving an endless flow of “really tacky” shoes for almost a year now. She shared her puzzling situation with the world in a hilarious Facebook post.

“UPS has been delivering other people’s shoes to me that are apparently being returned to Amazon. I have tried and tried to get them to cut it out, but this glitch is stuck. I am condemned to this fate forevermore,” Simone wrote.

After sharing her debacle, Simone detailed the bizarre shoe delivery she came home to that day.

“Today’s delivery was six pairs of size thirty-four boots, including two of the exact same go-go boots. These are several fashion choices for if you were a game show contestant in 1974,” Simone joked.

Understandably, these kicks are not her style. And, since her quest to stop the deliveries has failed, she issued a plea to the mysterious shoe senders.

“Can you please tell these shoppers that I am a size eleven, and I tend to wear ugly-ish left-wing shoes like Birkenstocks and hiking boots?” Simone said.

Her Facebook post amused the online community to no end.

“This is HILARIOUS! How annoying for you, but seriously funny!” commented one user.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.