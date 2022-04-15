This Young Woman Is Hosting Easter This Year, But She’s Thinking Of Canceling Since Some Of Her Family Members Think That She’s Too Young To Do This Properly

A 23-year-old woman was excited to get to host a holiday at her house, but she didn’t want to pick something big like Christmas or Thanksgiving to start with.

Her mom suggested that she host Easter as a test run to see if she could handle a bigger holiday.

Well, this young woman is finding out how much work hosting your family can be, even if you don’t have a lot of family members.

“It’s been stressful, to say the least,” she explained. “I don’t have a huge family so the only ones that are coming are my mom, my aunt and uncle, my 2 cousins, my grandparents, and my boyfriend.”

“This is a big deal to me and I want everything to go perfect. I’ve planned dinner and an Easter egg hunt. I’ve bought everything already.”

“The problem is, my mom and uncle are fighting. This has stemmed from my aunt thinking I’m too young to host, my uncle backing my aunt, and my mom defending me.”

She has done her best to not get involved in this family drama, yet she got dragged into all of it regardless of her attempt to stay neutral.

All of the drama has made her feel even more stressed out than she was previously, so she’s thinking it’s probably best for her to just call Easter off and not host it after all.

“I’ve had it and am thinking about messaging everyone and canceling Easter,” she said.

