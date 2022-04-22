This Young Woman Is Wondering If She Should Invite Her Ex-Boyfriend To Her College Graduation

A 22-year-old woman is going to be graduating college pretty soon, and she’s wondering if she should invite her ex-boyfriend to be there.

She split up with him just a few weeks ago, and she was dating him for 3 entire years. She says that their breakup was decided by both of them equally.

“It was a mutual and very amicable breakup but it was extremely difficult as we were still in love with each other (why we broke up is another unrelated story),” she explained.

“We have been no contact since the breakup to give each other time to heal from the loss.”

Her college graduation is actually happening next week, and before she broke up with her ex-boyfriend, she was really excited to reach this major achievement in her life with him by her side.

Her ex was planning on purchasing flowers for her and had thought it was very important for them to celebrate her graduation together.

Although she hasn’t spoken to her ex in a couple of weeks and she’s trying to move on with her life, she’s thinking it might be a good idea to ask him to actually come to see her walk across that stage in her cap and gown.

Or, she’s curious if that might be too much and she should send him a link so he can watch her graduation happening live from wherever he may be.

It’s important for her that he be there, even though she’s pretty positive she’s risking running all of the healing they have both been doing since splitting up.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.