5 Of The Biggest Home Trends For Spring And Summer

While we are almost halfway through the new year, you may still be carrying out your resolutions, including the common phrase, “New Year, New Me.”

However, consider the phrase, new year, new home when it comes to updating your living quarters this year!

There is still time to fill your home with the freshest decorating trends for the spring/summer season.

Our first interior trend on the list is Biophilic Design. This year, consider surrounding your house with peace lilies, snake plants, aloe vera, and monstera.

House plants are a great way to bring in the outdoors while adding a stylish touch to any room. As an added bonus, potted plants will not only enhance the environment by adding a touch of greenery to your space, but the pot of your choice will also add extra detail to the room as well.

If you are anything like me, plant projects are not my jam. This is why I choose to shop for faux potted plants to add detail and dimension to any room you walk into!

So, if attending to your plants regularly is off your to-do list, try purchasing fake items from your local home or craft shops! Don’t stress. These faux-added elements still do the trick.

The second trend for the season is texture and color. While this may be a surprise, the farmhouse style is completely out of the books, as well as an all-white kitchen.

Sadly, this means my brand new renovated kitchen may be a thing of the past. If you are in the same boat, consider customizing a few of these embellishments to your environment.

