5 Of The Biggest Makeup Trends You Can Rock Right Now

If you have recently been on the market for cool makeup trends, there’s no shade as we spring into summer with these 5 top trends currently coming in hot! We promise these trends will not disappoint.

When researching the latest looks and how folks are styling their makeup aesthetic, the television series, Euphoria, has taken control over this year’s latest cosmetic craze.

Now, if you haven’t watched the show, you should definitely tune in. These actors can be seen with unique styles and wild shades of liner and shadow. They most definitely inspire us with looks we never knew we needed. Thanks, Doniella Davy.

Inspired by the hit HBO show, Euphoria, you will catch a glimpse of glitter around every corner.

From bold eyeshadows, extreme glitter on the eyes and around the body, winged, vibrant liner, all while featuring beautiful embellishments adding shape and dimension around the eye.

It’s time to collect all the rhinestones and gems before they sell out, as this trend sets the industry on fire!

Now, if Euphoria styles most definitely suit your aesthetic, be sure to check out the second hottest trend on our list; double-winged liner.

Bringing back the smokey and mysterious look, people have been wearing a dark winged liner on the top of their lid as well as the bottom of their waterline.

The opportunities for this style are currently endless as we invite vibrant and pastel colors into the mix. Play around with different shades and sizes as you create this trendy and dramatic look.

