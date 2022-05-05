5 Ways To Style A Micro Mini Skirt For Spring

Meet the micro mini skirt. One of the most controversial trends since the early 2000s.

Over the past decade, the fashion industry has been all about high-rise apparel, including skirts, jeans, and shorts.

Now, it’s time to consider adding low-rise bottoms to your wardrobe, and we are here to tell you how to style them.

Inspired by the infamous Y2K fashion, embellishing your micro mini with a belt is at the top of the trendsetting shopping list.

Whether you choose to purchase a leather, glitter, or chain belt, adorn your wardrobe as this statement accessory highlights your mini moment.

Are you feeling chilly? Enjoy a light and breezy spring Sunday afternoon by pairing your micro mini with a long jacket.

Celebrities have been seen mixing these two apparel pieces with monochromatic tones and wildly printed textiles.

If a bold look is not your style, keep it simple with a timeless piece, also known as the black long sleeve jacket.

If you are looking for more options, luckily, there are many styles of the micro-mini. Whether you are into leather, metallics, jeans, or pleasantly pleated and flirty textiles, this mini skirt can be stylized to fit your exact aesthetic.

