A Guy Asked Her Out On A First Date But Then He Backed Out Due To Her Complaining Before Changing His Mind Again

A woman met a man while online dating, and she figured he seemed like a pretty decent guy. Their conversation was flowing, and they chatted for approximately one whole day before this guy asked her out on a first date.

He suggested coffee, and she agreed. Since he lives downtown in the city where they live and works a specific shift at a warehouse, he wanted to know if she would be able to head downtown and meet him at 6 p.m. for their coffee date.

She then asked him if he would be up for driving a bit outside of the downtown area (20 minutes or so) as it takes her at least an hour to drive downtown.

If he was willing to meet her just outside the location he had originally wanted to meet at, it would really help her time-wise and money-wise too, as gas is expensive and all.

“He said that was fine, and we agreed to meet at the location slightly closer to me at the same time on Monday,” she explained.

“Fast forward to today, when he texts me and says that he “doesn’t think we should keep our plans because clearly you [meaning me] aren’t comfortable coming downtown and I would want someone who would be fine coming to hang” and plus I “already complained about gas” so he just thought we should cancel our plans completely because of this and not meet.”

She let this guy know that she truly was sorry to learn that he was feeling like this and that she really was excited to get to meet him.

She understandably was confused, as he hadn’t previously told her that he had an issue with what he outlined to her in that text.

She also wasn’t exactly happy that he accused her of complaining and essentially listed that as the reason why he wanted to back out of their date.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.