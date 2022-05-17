A Specialist Told Her To Put Her Beloved Cat Down, But Instead, She Saved Up For A Specific Surgery That Could Help Her

New York, New York. Mavvie Tyrone and Raila have been inseparable for over 10 years. Raila, a 14-year-old cat, means the whole world to Mavvie.

Mavvie has had Raila since she was only six weeks old, and now the duo has spent most of their lives together.

Though their times together are always filled with happiness, there was one major thing about Raila that Mavvie did not completely figure out until recently.

Mavvie has always known that Raila has chronic ear infections, but no vet could tell her the problem. All she knew was those problems had been causing Raila pain for the past 11 years.

“Every vet visit claimed it was ear mites, polyps, or just dirt and buildup, but that was never the root of the problem,” Mavvie said.

Finally, Mavvie has met up with a specialist dermatologist, who examined that Raila has a benign tumor.

The vet then gave Mavvie two options: have Raila go through a TECA surgery or put her down so she won’t suffer anymore.

To Mavvie, the second option is not an option. “All of her vets said Raila is healthy, and her vitals are great,” she said. “Raila still eats, drinks, and even tries to play sometimes when she’s not in pain.”

GoFundMe; pictured above is Raila

