After His Friend Sneakily Tried To Make His Date Pay For All Of His Food, He Stepped In To Warn This Unsuspecting Woman

Several days back, a guy asked his mom to go out with him to a high-end restaurant so they could celebrate her birthday together.

As soon as he walked into the restaurant to have dinner with his mom, he spotted his friend Dan sitting at a table in the middle of the restaurant.

Across from Dan sat a younger woman, and clearly, Dan was out on a date. He and his mom sat down, they enjoyed their meals together, and then they were ready to wrap things up and go home.

So, he paid for his and his mom’s dinner, and then he got up and made his way over to the bathroom before they left.

As he was on his way to the bathroom, he ran into Dan. He and Dan began talking, and Dan confirmed that he had taken this young woman out for a date that evening.

“He then tells me that his date is really stupid; he pretended his cards got stolen and she’s paying for all their food,” he explained.

Dan sneakily was making his date pay for the drinks and food that he had ordered, which totaled around $100.

Dan was obviously pleased with himself for being so close to pulling the wool over his date’s eyes and getting his entire dinner paid for.

His conversation with Dan came to an end, and he headed back to his table. Making his way across the restaurant, he noticed Dan’s date, and he walked right up to her.

