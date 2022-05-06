He Asked A Girl Out On A Date After Matching With Her Through A Dating App Yet He Refused To Pay For Her When The Check Came

A 26-year-old guy matched with a 24-year-old girl named Kyla through a dating app that they both were using, and they proceeded to send a couple of messages back and forth.

Things kind of fizzled out before they could even really get started though, and they quickly stopped talking to one another on the app.

Several months after matching with Kyla on the app, he ran into her at a wedding. He was friends with the bride and groom, and so was Kyla.

He did chat a lot with Kyla that evening at the wedding, and he really thought they hit it off. He decided to ask the bride and groom for Kyla’s number later on, and he got it.

He spent the next weeks after the wedding texting with Kyla and then asked her out on a date. They were planning to grab drinks and dinner, but at the final moment, Kyla canceled on him.

Just 10 minutes before he was about to meet up with Kyla, she claimed that “something came up” and she would no longer be able to go on the date with him.

He told Kyla it was alright, but in the days that followed, she was dragging her feet texting him back and seemed completely disinterested.

Then, Kyla just stopped replying to him at all and he thought it was best to just keep going with his life and forget about her.

One week after he resolved to do this, Kyla called him up to say sorry, before asking if she could go out on a date with him.

