He Showed Up To A Date 10 Minutes Late And She Left Before He Got There So He Broke Down

A man lives in a pretty big city somewhere here in America, and so it’s quite easy for him to find women to date due to the sheer volume of women who live where he does.

3 years ago, he decided he would take a break from dating, and recently, he decided to dip his toe back into the dating pond.

He went to a speed dating event and he met a woman that he was interested in. He exchanged numbers with her and they began texting before talking about going on an official date.

They made plans for a Thursday evening, but then he, unfortunately, sprained his ankle and had to cancel on her because of the pain.

That Friday, he spent the entire morning putting ice on his ankle and he thought he was up to go on a date after all.

He texted his woman to see if she was available that night at 7 p.m. and she said yes.

“Now, I don’t go on many dates so I was excited and decided to override the slight pain in the ankle,” he explained.

“I dressed up, took the subway, and got to the location before time only to realize that although the name was the same, the actual location was about 2 miles off.”

He didn’t immediately realize his mistake though because his date texted him to say that she was running late.

