He Was Dating A Single Mom That Broke His Heart After Falling For Another Guy And He’s Wondering If He Should Still Get Her A Mother’s Day Present

A guy was dating a single mom for an entire year, and he was under the impression that their relationship was steady and on a serious track.

Two weeks ago, he was blindsided when she dumped him. The excuse she gave for ending their relationship was that she felt that she needed to be by herself so that she could focus on her 2-year-old son.

She also mentioned that it was too much handling a dating life and being a single mom, and he respected her wishes, especially since she said it wasn’t the end of them.

She told him that she was going to work hard to be the best version of herself for him while taking time alone and that she could completely see them dating again later on and spending their lives together.

Although she spun this story of everything coming down to bad timing, she basically lied to his face.

Just 4 days after she ended their relationship, she phoned him up to let him know that she fell for another guy, before asking him to stop talking to her so she could focus on this dude.

She did issue an apology to him for leading him on, before claiming that she hung out with a guy friend whom she instantly caught some feelings for.

The worst part about the phone call though was that she said maybe they still could get married later on in life, you know, after she has her fun with this guy.

Understandably, he left this conversation feeling extremely mystified, because who catches feelings for someone else in just 4 days?

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.