Her Best Friend Got Dumped After She Kept Making Jokes That Her Best Friend’s Boyfriend Didn’t Appreciate

A 19-year-old woman has a best friend who is a year older than she is. She’s been close to her best friend since they were both back in middle school together, and some of their silly jokes that they developed back then have followed them throughout the years.

Their jokes are really silly and not that mature, but that’s just a hallmark of their friendship.

An example of one of their running jokes is her and her best friend faking being in love. She has said to her best friend things along the lines of, “If I win you that carnival prize would you finally date me?”

And her friend would turn to the guy that she has been dating to say, “I just have a history with her you understand, right?”

Well, her best friend has previously dated girls before ending up with her boyfriend, though she never has dated anything but men.

Although everyone knows about her best friend’s dating history, she assumed everyone also knew that they were just joking with one another about being in love.

Not so long ago, her best friend’s boyfriend pulled her aside and asked that she quit it with all of the inside jokes.

She told her best friend’s boyfriend that there is no way she would be willing to do that, and he really does not deserve a say in how she interacts with her best friend.

“He thought my actions poisoned his relationship (and any other one she had or will have) because it’s disrespectful to act that way towards someone else (even as a joke), while in a relationship,” she explained.

