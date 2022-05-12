Her Best Friend’s Husband Tried To Hit On Her, But Her Best Friend Blamed Her For His Behavior

A 31-year-old woman has a best friend that she has been close to for 16 years of her life. 5 years ago, her best friend got married, and to be honest, she doesn’t like the guy at all.

She thought her best friend’s husband was, well, iffy but she chose to keep her feelings to herself.

She never had any evidence to present to her best friend for a reason as to why she disliked her husband, and she tried to chalk her feelings up to him not being her cup of tea.

Well, her gut was right on this one.

A few evenings ago, her best friend’s husband sent her some “flirty messages” and there was no way to ignore the intentions behind his words.

He was 100% hitting on her as he referenced a photo she shared of herself on the beach that day.

Her best friend’s husband made comments about her body and what he would like to do with it, or rather, her.

She was repulsed by his comments and demanded to know what “he was doing” before reminding him that she is the best friend of his own wife.

“He quickly tried to backtrack and cover…but it was very clear he’d been making a pass from what he’d written,” she explained. “He then begged me not to tell her at which point I ignored him.”

