Her Boyfriend Is $15,000 In Credit Card Debt And Now That His Parents Are Paying It All Off She Thinks This Is A Dealbreaker

A 25-year-old woman has been dating her 26-year-old boyfriend for 5 years. You might think that’s a long time to be with someone, yet she feels no need to move in with her boyfriend or discuss getting married.

She doesn’t think that they are truly prepared at this stage in their lives to make those kinds of commitments to one another.

Not that long ago, she accepted a job in a new city, which meant her relationship with her boyfriend moved to long-distance since he remained in the town they’re from.

The distance isn’t the major stress right now in their relationship though; it’s the fact that her boyfriend has been getting himself into some serious debt.

Her boyfriend wound up quitting his job a year ago, and when he did that, he had to pay back his job for the schooling he never finished.

In the next 3 months following his quitting, he said he needed a little break from everything, so he didn’t work.

Then, he got a part-time job, which was just 5 to 12 hours every week and it was not predictable at all.

She encouraged her boyfriend to get another part-time job since he had a lot of time, yet he refused to do that.

“His spending also progressed into reckless territory, like that of someone who was working full time,” she explained.

