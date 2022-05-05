Her Boyfriend Still Follows Some Girls He Went On Dates With On Social Media Before Meeting Her, But There’s One Girl He Keeps Talking About And She’s Concerned

A young woman has a boyfriend who is giving her cause to be concerned. Before she met her boyfriend and started dating him, he was on a dating app.

He took multiple girls out on dates, and although things didn’t work out between him and these women, he still follows them all on social media to this day.

Her boyfriend has also recently shown her these girls and their social media profiles.

“On one hand I thought it’s weird that he still follows them but I also appreciated his honesty and openness so I didn’t think much of it,” she explained.

“There’s one girl that he has mentioned about three times since we’re together over the course of a year. And they live in the same city.”

“He sounds sad when he says that it didn’t work out. My boyfriend was in a bad place when we met and he blames that for her turning him down at the time. He goes: “I was really bad so I get it that she didn’t want me then.”

She felt incredibly upset to hear her boyfriend say this since he still was in a terrible place in his life when she met him.

Despite where he was in life, she could see he was a wonderful, special guy, and that’s why she chose to date him.

She thought she could be there by his side and work through everything with him, so she took a chance.

