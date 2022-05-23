Her Boyfriend’s Bathroom Is Disgusting, So She Told Him She’s Not Sleeping Over Anymore Unless He Cleans It Up

A 23-year-old woman has been dating her 29-year-old boyfriend for the last 2 years, and he used to live with a couple of roommates up until recently.

4 months ago, her boyfriend got his own place, and now he’s living in an apartment all by himself.

Since her boyfriend got his new apartment, she has decided to sleep over a few nights every single week.

Well, that all changed when she discovered something disgusting in his bathroom; mold all over the place.

She confronted her boyfriend about his bathroom mold problem, and he promised to get it all cleaned up in there.

Although he made that promise to her, he hasn’t kept it at all. Her boyfriend has made no effort to get his bathroom cleaned up, which led her to refusing to sleep over at his place.

“Now that I don’t sleep over it’s cut down on our time spent together so he’s been mopey,” she explained.

“I’ve told him numerous times that it’s a simple fix for him to clean the bathroom for me to be able to shower and feel clean but he says that it doesn’t bother him, but if it bothers me so much then I should be the one to clean it.”

She let her boyfriend know that it really wasn’t on her to clean that out of his bathroom, but if he didn’t want to do it, he could always hire a professional cleaning service to take care of it.

