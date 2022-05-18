Her Ex Thinks She’s Petty For Not Wanting To Take His Kid On A Trip She’s Planning For Just Her And Her Son

A woman has a 13-year-old son with her ex-husband, and their marriage ended after her ex got emotionally close with someone else.

Things spiraled from there, and her ex went on to have a child with this other woman, but after this other woman gave birth to their son, she walked out.

Now her ex is a single dad to his 10-year-old son that he had with this other woman, and they share custody of their 13-year-old son.

Her son will spend weekends at her ex’s house, and when her son is with her, occasionally his half-brother will hang out at her place and that doesn’t bother her at all.

“The problem now is that I’m planning on taking me and my son to Disney as I’ve been saving it up for him as I believe he should go there at least once in his life to experience it, as well as him having good grades for the whole semester,” she explained.

Well, her son told his half-brother about his upcoming trip, and then her ex reached out to her to ask what day she was leaving for her trip.

She wasn’t sure why her ex was asking her this, and then it dawned on her that her ex was expecting her to take his son on this trip too.

“He started to get mad and accused me of favoring my son over his half-sibling and trying to be petty for his past actions, and such, and told me I should at least offered for his son to go too,” she said.

“I told him no, as I wasn’t gonna pay for another plane ticket and other supplies, and that if his son wanted to go, he needed to pay for himself, I hung up before he could say anything else.”

