Her Fiancé Completely Lied To Her Face About Racking Up $15,000 Of Credit Card Debt In Under A Year

Growing up, a 26-year-old woman was always asked to lie to her dad when it came down to money. Her mom would spend money like crazy on her credit cards, and not tell her dad the truth about her spending.

Her mom also roped her into covering for her, so now that she’s an adult, she cannot stand anyone who lies about money as her mom did when she was younger.

She is currently engaged to her 31-year-old fiancé, and she has been with him for more than 5 years.

From the beginning, she told her fiancé that she never wanted him to lie about money, and she expected that he was following her request to just be honest.

“I’m very serious about absolutely never having credit card debt and I try to be responsible with money,” she explained.

“I also have periodically asked my fiancé if he’s in any debt (like if a random TikTok about credit card debt comes on, things like that) and he all always says no.”

3 years ago, her fiancé’s dad passed away and her fiancé ended up inheriting the house that he had lived in.

She and her fiancé currently live in this house, and they have been working on getting it renovated.

A few months ago, her fiancé decided to refinance the house so he could get money to use to pay for a second home for them, as well as have money to put more finishing touches on their house so they can rent it out.

