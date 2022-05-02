Her Friend Completely Went Behind Her Back To Set Her Up On A Date With A Guy She Has No Interest In

A 35-year-old woman has been single and not ready to mingle for basically 8 years at this point. She’s happy being by herself, and she just doesn’t want to date any guys at all.

She’s not looking to jump into a relationship, and she is perfectly ok with her life staying the way that it is now.

A couple of days ago, one of her friends who she hasn’t really connected with in years sent her a message and they kicked off a conversation.

After getting the pleasantries out of the way, her friend then wanted to know if she was seeing any guys.

She made it quite clear to her friend that she’s single, and she is perfectly content remaining single too.

Her friend interjected and attempted to convince her to go on some dates, but she kept the conversation flowing into something else.

Yesterday evening, she was surprised to receive a message from a man who she hasn’t talked to in years, and this man wanted to know how she was doing.

“I found this a little odd but I decided to say hi back and told him I was just unwinding for the night as it was 10 pm,” she explained.

This man then got right to it; her friend got a hold of this guy and told him to ask her out on a date.

