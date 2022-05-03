Her Friend Had To Pick Up Her Shifts At Work And Couldn’t Shop For A Prom Dress So She Thinks She Ruined Prom For Her

An 18-year-old teen has had a pretty rough time so far in her final year of high school. Two months ago, she was released from a mental hospital, and pretty much at the same time that happened, her parents kicked her out of the house.

Luckily, her 18-year-old friend’s mom allowed her to stay at her place, though her friend doesn’t live in that house since it has no electricity, water, or heat.

From there, she picked up a job bussing tables at the same place where her friend works so that her friend’s mom can easily drive them both to work.

She only stayed with her friend’s mom for about a week before she decided to find somewhere else to live.

She hated not being able to shower due to the house not having hot water, and she was able to move in with another 16-year-old friend at their house.

She’s been friends with this 16-year-old friend longer than she has been friends with her 18-year-old friend.

She was quite nervous about moving in with her 16-year-old friend, as her house is on the exact same street where her parents live.

She then fixed things with her mom and dad while remaining at her 16-year-old friend’s house, and she figured everything was looking up.

This Saturday, she went shopping for her prom dress, but she didn’t have enough time to find her dress and had to get to work.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.