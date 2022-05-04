Her Sister, Brother-In-Law, And Baby Nieces Are All About To Be Homeless But She’s Not Giving Them The $8,000 They Need To Keep Their House

A 29-year-old woman has a younger sister named Ivy, who is married to a man named Tom. She admits that Ivy and Tom are the least responsible adults she even knows and they’re terrible with money.

“They will post daily online about buying annual Disney passes, going to concerts, eating at high-end restaurants, etc.,” she explained.

“Tom even owns an exotic sports car! Yet they’ll complain to our family about how they’re struggling with money, can’t afford this month’s rent, and need help.”

Well, she has done quite well for herself professionally and so every time that Ivy and Tom need assistance or money, her entire family expects her to be the one to provide this to them.

When Ivy and Tom aren’t busy asking her for money, they’re busy expecting her to do them major favors.

Not so long ago, Ivy and Tom got themselves a puppy, and turned around and dumped the responsibilities on her.

They pleaded with her to watch their puppy only for a quick hour, yet would leave the puppy with her for two days at a time.

They also expected her to foot the bill every time the puppy went to the vet. After a couple of months of putting up with the puppy, she faked being allergic to the puppy, which forced Ivy and Tom to rehome the poor thing.

A puppy is an enormous responsibility, but then Ivy and Tom decided it was time to have a baby, even though the puppy was far too much for them to handle.

