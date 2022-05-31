Her Sister Slept With Her Fiancé And Even Had A Kid With Him Behind Her Back, So Now That Her Sister Hit A Rough Patch In Life She Doesn’t Want To Help Her

A 32-year-old woman has a sister 2 years older than her, but they’re no longer on speaking terms, and for a pretty valid reason.

7 years ago, she snipped her sister right out of her life after she discovered that her sister was sleeping with her fiancé behind her back.

She then found out that her sister’s 2-year-old daughter was fathered by none other than her fiancé, and again, this was without her knowing.

To make matters worse, back then, her sister was pregnant, and the father of that child was also her fiancé.

When she became privy to what her sister and the man she was about to marry were doing without her knowledge, she dumped her fiancé and cut contact with her sister.

She then turned around and said to her family that she could no longer allow her sister to be in her life after going through such a betrayal.

Her family was sympathetic to her, and from that point on, ensured that they never invited her and her sister over at once.

She has been able to move on, and she is now married to a man named Luke, and she has gone on to have 3 little kids with Luke.

“He is aware of my past and the fact I don’t want anything to do with my sister ever again,” she explained.

