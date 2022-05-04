He’s Been Dating A Girl For A Couple Months But She’s Giving Him An Ultimatum To Propose To Her By This Summer

A 23-year-old guy has been dating a 22-year-old girl for only a couple of months now. They started dating in November, so they’ve been together for half of a year.

Despite just being together for a short time, this girl has put the pressure on him big time. She constantly asks him about when they will move in with one another, when they will get married, and when he’s planning on getting down on one knee and giving her an engagement ring.

Her constant hounding him about taking the next steps so quickly in their relationship is starting to really concern him.

“I love this person don’t get me wrong, and it seems like she loves me I mean she makes it pretty clear she cares about me but something about her constantly bringing this up, especially as of late has started making me uneasy,” he explained.

Right now, he’s not in a financial situation where he can spend money on an engagement ring, let alone a whole house.

Although he has stated this to her, she badgers him to look at houses and “possibly buy” one too.

This all started out pretty subtly on her part, and he figured that she had to be joking initially, but she clearly is super serious.

He’s positive that she’s giving him an ultimatum to propose by this upcoming summer, or else.

“I don’t want to hurt her feelings but this all just feels like too much and too soon,” he said. “Anytime I try to express how I feel about things she’ll start crying and saying “I’m sorry I’m sorry” and sort of playing the victim.”

