He’s Moving In With His Girlfriend And Asked Her To Remove A Photo Of Her Dad That He’s Creeped Out By

A 23-year-old man is in the middle of taking the next step in his relationship and moving into his 22-year-old girlfriend’s place.

Before moving in with her, he has slept over at her place several times. Across from his girlfriend’s bed, she has a shelf that’s full of some of her sentimental items.

One of these items is a picture of her dad from when he was in his 20s, and he has a huge problem with this photo.

“I think it’s creepy, and I don’t like it,” he explained. “Another creep factor to me is that it’s in a heart-shaped frame.”

“I don’t know what purpose she has for a picture of her dad when he was young and not so dad-ish. Plus, he’s alive and well and she sees him often so I don’t understand any display of family members, and it’s the only family picture she has.”

He would not be so bothered or creeped out by this photo of his girlfriend’s dad if it lived inside of a picture album, but it doesn’t.

It’s out there in the open; the only photo his girlfriend has out of her family, and it sits on a shelf with some knickknacks that have nothing to do with her dad or her loved ones.

Yesterday night, he told his girlfriend he wants that photo removed, as it makes him uncomfortable. He has no interest in waking up to this photo of her dad and having that ve the first thing he sees every day.

His girlfriend instantly became upset when he asked her to take the photo down since she has had that photo of her dad in that frame since she was just a child.

