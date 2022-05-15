His Ex-Girlfriend Never Came To Pick Up Her Cosplay Stuff After They Broke Up, So He Sold Everything Or Threw It Out And She Was Furious

A 28-year-old man used to be in a relationship with his 26-year-old girlfriend, but they ended things a couple of months ago after being together for 3 years.

Throughout their relationship, he happily forked over thousands of his own money to support her hobby of cosplay.

He bought her sewing machines, fabrics, shoes, and gloves too. He was more than happy to spend that kind of money on her since cosplay was something she loved to do.

The end of their relationship came after he started working at a new job that required him to go from 40 hours a week to around 70 hours a week.

His constantly being at work impacted their relationship, and sometimes he would have to work nights.

In contrast, his girlfriend didn’t have a job and was hoping that cosplay could turn into something she would be able to make money off of.

When his girlfriend then told him that she would like to break up with him, he wanted to know where she was going to live, as she didn’t have a job.

“She told me she was going to go stay with her other cosplay friends,” he explained. “I said okay. Once it was official that we were no longer together she of course moved out and took her 20-something costumes with her.”

“But she left behind a mountain of fabrics and 4 sewing machines. I gave her a month to come to get everything.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.