His Girlfriend Owns A Clothing Boutique And He Really Doesn’t Want To Give Up His Nights Or Weekends Helping Her With It

A 30-year-old guy has been living with his 28-year-old girlfriend for half a year now, and before he even met his girlfriend, she opened up her very own clothing boutique.

Just 4 weeks after he and his girlfriend moved in with one another, she started asking him if he would be willing to give up his nights and weekends to help her with her boutique…without pay.

He works a full-time job at an office, which is 40 hours a week, whereas his girlfriend doesn’t have a set schedule of a set amount of hours every week at her boutique.

Since his girlfriend works more hours than he does, he does the majority of their chores and the work around their place.

He doesn’t have a problem with that at all, as he knows that his girlfriend needs to invest a lot of time into her business.

“The problem however is, that she expects me to help her with the store when they are open in the evening (1 evening a week) and on the weekends,” he explained.

“For free. Now you all should know that I am…lazy…Whenever I have a weekend, I want to enjoy my weekend.”

“I do most of the household jobs throughout the week so I have more time off on the weekends. I do not want to help her with her store. Especially not for free.”

His girlfriend also would like to have kids one day, and she fully expects her future children to work at her boutique without any pay as well.

