She Can’t Stop Obsessing Over Her Boyfriend’s Ex And Wishing That She Looked Like Her

A 19-year-old girl has a boyfriend who is also 19, and they have been together for 1 year and 4 months now.

She first met her boyfriend when he had just gotten out of a relationship. He had been broken up with his ex for only a week or two before she began dating him.

At that time, her boyfriend still had his ex saved on his Snapchat with an adorable nickname, and she witnessed a few more things of that nature that just made her uncomfortable.

A week after she started seeing him, he abruptly ended things. A month after he broke up with her, he was back and wanted to start dating again, which she said yes to.

She later learned that during the time they had been broken up, her boyfriend started seeing his ex.

Getting back together was hardly easy for her, as she developed something of an obsession with her boyfriend’s ex while they were split up.

She spent a lot of time looking her boyfriend’s ex up on social media and “comparing” herself to his ex.

As their relationship progressed, she also found out that her boyfriend’s ex was in his group of friends, so he still hung out with her that way.

Her boyfriend was really hesitant to introduce her to his friends, and he actually kept her a secret for some time.

