She Developed A Rash And Then Was Diagnosed With A Very Rare Disease Called Pityriasis Rubra Pilaris

What started as a rash on her scalp became a serious health concern for Jocelyn, a loving mom, and devoted community member.

At first, she noticed symptoms of infection and inflammation throughout her body. As the rash spread to most surfaces of her body — approximately 90% of its surface area — she began to experience awful symptoms, which her cousin Becki described in the GoFundMe she started.

“Her immune system is attacking the largest organ on her body and they don’t know why. She can’t regulate her own body temperature. She radiates heat but has chills constantly. She has fatigue and pain daily.”

The diagnosis, Pityriasis Rubra Pilaris (PRP), is extremely rare, and Becki shared that there is currently no cure or approved FDA treatment.

Still, doctors recommended a biological medicine that could produce positive results. Her team was able to secure Jocelyn a few sample treatments, but unfortunately, the full-price treatment costs $13,000 for each session.

Though Jocelyn improved with treatments, she is still unable to return to her job as a teacher and is struggling to keep up with her familial responsibilities.

She told her cousin that she was concerned about “overburdening” her husband Shane, who has taken on the lion’s share of her care.

The fundraiser has accrued almost $4,000, and this progress keeps the extended family hopeful that they can reach their $30,000 goal, securing at least two more rounds of treatment for Jocelyn.

