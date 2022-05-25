She Didn’t Tell The Guy That She’s Seeing That She Has Pet Snakes, And He Wasn’t Happy After He Found Out

A 27-year-old woman has been casually seeing a 26-year-old guy for some time now, but she isn’t interested in a serious relationship and he isn’t either.

She doesn’t refer to this guy as her boyfriend, and they both are dating outside of seeing one another.

Not too long ago, this guy slept over at her house, and in the middle of the night, she was jolted out of bed by a scream coming from next door to her bedroom.

She jumped out of bed and ran out of her bedroom with a baseball bat in one hand. She assumed maybe someone had broken into her house, but that’s not what ended up happening at all.

The guy that she’s seeing was standing in the middle of her spare room that she uses to house her pet snakes.

“Apparently he’d gotten up during the night to go to the bathroom and then half asleep walked into the new room and got a fright by seeing several snake vivariums and racks,” she explained.

“I tried very hard not to laugh as he’d clearly gotten a fright but it was clear I was a little amused based on how annoyed he got.”

This guy demanded to know why she hadn’t disclosed to him that she kept snakes as pets, and he was also upset because if she had told him, he never would have gotten so scared walking into the snake room.

None of her snakes are poisonous, all of them are used to being regularly handled, and none of them ever escape as she has them securely set up in her spare room.

