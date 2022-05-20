She Found An Engagement Ring She Loves, But Her Boyfriend Doesn’t Like The Price

Should women be heavily involved when it comes to what engagement ring they receive and the proposal?

This couple has been together for 9 years now, and after all that they have been through, they are finally discussing marriage.

They knew they needed time to fix their mental health, finish school, and mend the relationship with their parents before moving forward with such a big commitment.

Finally, after 9 years of growth and change, the couple has decided to get engaged and tie the knot. Unfortunately, however, the future bride-to-be is not on the same page financially with her boyfriend.

She believes that the ring her boyfriend picks out should be no less than $1,000. Her price range for an engagement ring is between $1,600 and $2,000.

While she makes a bit more money than him, she has a considerable amount of debt than her boyfriend.

However, the boyfriend has an annual salary of 45K and has made it well known that he is not sure he can afford such a big purchase.

The future bride was furious at this, stating that she could purchase the ring herself if it’s less than 1K. She even writes that the ring’s expense shows how committed her future husband is.

Is this not screaming red flags to anyone?

