She Got A Girl Kicked Out Of Her Sorority Party After She Said She Didn’t Like Or Respect Sorority Girls

A 21-year-old college girl is in a sorority, and recently, her sorority threw a wine tasting formal for their year-end celebration.

Her sorority rented out a local venue, and they invited students who were not in their sorority to come to their event, yet they all covered the costs for their formal and didn’t ask anything from the other students.

At their formal, she wound up talking to a girl who wasn’t part of their sorority, and this girl was pretty much downing wine.

“I was talking to a girl who was drinking all the wines, and she kept saying “I’m here for the wine, but I don’t like sorority girls,” she explained.

“And other snide comments about our feminine decor and use of the color pink. She knew I’m in the sorority. Other girls had already complained about her attitude.”

She chose to confront this girl who was enjoying wine that they had generously provided while insulting them all.

She told the girl that perhaps she should have stayed home if she didn’t like sorority girls as the sorority girls were the ones that put together the entire event that night.

This girl disregarded her remark and insisted that she simply had no “respect” for any girl that was part of a sorority.

“I took the glass of wine out of her hand and said she’s welcome to leave now because she’s not going to come and drink the wine we paid for and disrespect the sorority women here,” she said.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.