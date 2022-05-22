She Just Found Out That The Guy She Went On A Date With Also Took Her Best Friend Out On A Date So She’s Curious If She Should Confront Him On Date Two

An 18-year-old girl currently attends college, and she ended up moving into a new dorm during her second semester, which really helped to boost her social life.

She made so many new friends because of her move, and a guy the same age as her named Brad wound up becoming one of her closest new friends.

She and Brad had the same exact internship, they spent a lot of time studying together, and they also had their dorm rooms on the same floor.

Another one of her best friends is a girl named Janet, who she actually met through her school’s chess club.

She thought it would be a great idea to get Brad to join the chess club too, which he agreed to after several months of her convincing him to do so.

After chess club, she, Brad, Janet, and some more of their friends would usually go out for dinner together and just hang out.

“About a month ago after one of these chess club meetings, Brad told me that he liked me romantically,” she explained.

“It was late at night so I asked him if we could talk about our relationship the next day. He agreed. The next day we got dinner and discussed our feelings.”

Brad revealed to her the following day that he had been crushing on her for a while and would love to start dating her.

